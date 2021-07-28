Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, July 29
Pork chop with mushroom gravy, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, dinner roll, pineapple upside down cake.
Friday, July 30
Pot roast with potatoes and carrots, dinner roll, fruit cobbler.
Monday, Aug. 2
Smothered hamburger steak, hominy casserole, tomato, onions and cucumber salad, dinner roll, chocolate pudding.
Tuesday, Aug. 3
Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, tossed salad with dressing, garlic bread, ambrosia with pineapple.
Wednesday, Aug. 4
Turkey and swiss sandwich with tomato slices, onions and lettuce, green pea salad, bread pudding.
Thursday, Aug. 5
Baked chicken strips, macaroni and cheese, Mexican corn, dinner roll, apricots.
Friday, Aug. 6
Sliced baked ham, steamed broccoli, baked sweet potato, dinner roll, brownie.
Senior menus may change. Dine-in meals at the senior center returned July 1. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. With the return of dine-in the drive-thru service has ended.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.