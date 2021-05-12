Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, May 13
Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles, baked beans, snickerdoodle cookies.
Friday, May 14
Salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, spinach, hot roll, carrot cake with frosting.
Monday, May 17
Lasagna with meat sauce, vegetable blend, marinated onions and cucumbers, garlic bread, fruit cocktail with whip topping.
Tuesday, May 18
Chicken enchilada casserole, fiesta corn, refried beans, tortilla chips with salsa, mandarine oranges.
Wednesday, May 19
Pot roast with potatoes and carrots, dinner roll, stewed apples.
Thursday, May 20
Club sandwich, relish tray, cream of tomato soup, crackers, cherry/banana jello.
Friday, May 21
Red beans and ham, potato wedges, greens, cornbread, fruit cobbler.
Senior menus may change. Due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic the senior citizen center in PV has closed the dining room area. Hot lunches for members signed up are available. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to reserve lunches, which can be picked up much like a drive-thru service starting at 11 a.m. Delivery services to local and area homes are expected to continue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.