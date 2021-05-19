Senior Menus

Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Thursday, May 20

Club sandwich, relish tray, cream of tomato soup, crackers, cherry/banana jello.

Friday, May 21

Red beans and ham, potato wedges, greens, cornbread, fruit cobbler.

Monday, May 24

Beef stew, oven fried okra, waldorf salad, cornbread, peanut butter cookies.

Tuesday, May 25

Chicken and noodles, sliced tomatoes, spinach, dinner roll, cinnamon roll.

Wednesday, May 26

Chef salad with vegetables, crackers, cream of broccoli soup, fruit crisp.

Thursday, May 27

Fish sticks, cheesy potatoes, coleslaw, hush puppies, banana nut bread.

Friday, May 28

Breakfast casserole, orange wedges, sliced tomatoes, biscuit and gravy, cottage cheese with peaches.

Senior menus may change. Due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic the senior citizen center in PV has closed the dining room area. Hot lunches for members signed up are available. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to reserve lunches, which can be picked up much like a drive-thru service starting at 11 a.m. Delivery services to local and area homes are continuing.

