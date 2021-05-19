Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, May 20
Club sandwich, relish tray, cream of tomato soup, crackers, cherry/banana jello.
Friday, May 21
Red beans and ham, potato wedges, greens, cornbread, fruit cobbler.
Monday, May 24
Beef stew, oven fried okra, waldorf salad, cornbread, peanut butter cookies.
Tuesday, May 25
Chicken and noodles, sliced tomatoes, spinach, dinner roll, cinnamon roll.
Wednesday, May 26
Chef salad with vegetables, crackers, cream of broccoli soup, fruit crisp.
Thursday, May 27
Fish sticks, cheesy potatoes, coleslaw, hush puppies, banana nut bread.
Friday, May 28
Breakfast casserole, orange wedges, sliced tomatoes, biscuit and gravy, cottage cheese with peaches.
Senior menus may change. Due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic the senior citizen center in PV has closed the dining room area. Hot lunches for members signed up are available. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to reserve lunches, which can be picked up much like a drive-thru service starting at 11 a.m. Delivery services to local and area homes are continuing.
