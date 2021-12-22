Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, Dec. 23 – Chicken salad sandwich, macaroni with tomatoes, green peas, blushing pears.
Friday, Dec. 24 – Christmas Eve.
Monday, Dec. 27 – Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, tossed salad, garlic bread, mixed fruit cup.
Tuesday, Dec. 28 – Chicken pot pie with veggies, Harvard beets, rice pudding with lemon sauce.
Wednesday, Dec. 29 – Sloppy joe sandwich, sliced tomatoes, green pea salad, apple crisp.
Thursday, Dec. 30 – Chicken stir fry with vegetables and rice, copper penney carrots, cornbread, snick doodle cookies.
Friday, Dec. 31 – Baked fish or fish sticks, scalloped corn, zucchini and tomatoes, hush puppies, harvest cake.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. Now the center offers dine-in and drive-thru meals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.