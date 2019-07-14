Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Monday, July 15
Lasagna with meat sauce, vegetable blend, marinated onions and cucumbers, garlic bread, fruit cocktail.
Tuesday, July 16
Pork chops with mushroom gravy, scalloped potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, peanut butter cookie.
Wednesday, July 17
Turkey and swiss sandwich with tomato, onion and lettuce, green pea salad, bread pudding.
Thursday, July 18
Pot roast with potatoes and carrots, dinner roll, fruit pie.
Friday, July 19
Fish sticks, cheesy potatoes, coleslaw, hush puppies, bananas with cream.
Senior menus may change. Due to budget restrictions if you plan to eat at the center make a reservation by 12:30 p.m. the day before at the center or call 405-238-5892.
