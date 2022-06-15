Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, June 16 – Breaded pork chops, seasoned black-eyed peas, Harvard or pickled beets, cornbread, lemon pudding.
Friday, June 17 – Poppy seed chicken, sour cream potatoes, corn relish, dinner roll, ambrosia.
Monday, June 20 – Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle, potato salad, sliced peaches.
Tuesday, June 21 – Loaded baked potato with ham or turkey, broccoli with cheese, garden salad, banana pudding.
Wednesday, June 22 – Smothered steak in mushroom sauce, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans seasoned with onions, dinner roll, pineapple upside down cake.
Thursday, June 23 – Chicken tetrazzini, California blend vegetables, black-eye peas, whole wheat sliced bread, apple cobbler.
Friday, June 24 – Red beans and ham, spinach, tomato spoon relish, cornbread, chocolate cake.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. The center offers dine-in and drive-thru meals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.