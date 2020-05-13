A handful of parades have been set for school districts in Garvin County looking to honor graduating seniors.
There are also some special salutes coming later in the month for the service of some now deceased military veterans.
• A parade for Wynnewood seniors is now set to hit the downtown streets at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 16.
Residents are encouraged to honor the senior class of 2020 by coming out and lining the downtown streets as drivers taken on the town's regular parade route.
“Yell, cheer, hold sings, show them your support and love, but please follow current social distancing regulations.”
• The Paoli community is invited to join together and take part in an event meant to honor Paoli graduates, both the big kind and the little ones.
High school grads and kindergarten grads are set to be honored during a parade through Paoli starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 15.
School officials are encouraging the community to be there as the parade route starts at the Paoli School digital marquee located in front of the senior citizens center on SH 145.
Residents are also encouraged to keep a safe distance as the parade will eventually circle to U.S. Highway 77 and back around to its starting point.
Then a commencement ceremony for Paoli grads is now scheduled at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 25 at the Paoli football field. If weather becomes an issue it would be moved to the school gym.
• Another big event this week has Elmore City-Pernell seniors in mind.
A parade to honor Elmore City-Pernell's graduating seniors is now set to begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 15 in downtown Elmore City.
A commencement for this year's ECP grads is now scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Monday, June 1 at Wheeler Field
• The public is invited to come out and volunteer as a work day at Whitebead Cemetery is scheduled to get underway at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 16.
• The Elmore City American Legion Post 202 is again planning to honor military veterans at four area cemeteries.
This year the ceremonies will be on Monday, May 25 at the cemeteries listed.
• 10 a.m. – Elmore City Cemetery.
• 10:45 a.m. – Foster Cemetery.
• 11:30 a.m. – Antioch Cemetery.
• 12:15 p.m. – Katie Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.