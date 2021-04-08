||||
Senior relief
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Santiago “Jim” Garza of Wynnewood, Okla., passed away on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021 in Norman, Okla., at the age of 76 years.
Lt. Col. (Retired) Alva LaDon (Don) Fincher was born February 20, 1946 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma as an only child to Alva Clatice (Hoot) and Thelma Lorene (Betty) Fincher. He passed this life on March 25, 2021 in Ardmore, Oklahoma.
Gaylen Wallace, 66, of Pauls Valley, was born March 1, 1955 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma to Harvey Ursel Howard and Patty Sue Norris. She passed away March 5, 2021 in Oklahoma City.
Victor Paul Mays of Norman passed away Monday, March 22, 2021 in Norman with family by his side. He was 81 years of age. Victor was born on Thursday, January 16, 1940 in Pauls Valley to William Paul and Joy (Corby) Mays of Pauls Valley.
Joan (JoAnn) Benito Blackburn McGregor passed away peacefully in Houston, Texas on March 28, 2021, at the age of 90.
Most Popular
Articles
- PV woman released from prison
- Garvin County Public Records
- Inmate freedom could be first of many
- Tribal case brings back mother's pain
- Old school memories of 'mom'
- Garvin County Public Records
- April election for all of county
- Canadian Valley All Conference selections made
- The whole armor of God
- Final numbers good for county tax
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.