Senior relief

Volunteers like Judy Powers (shown here) have been outside distributing meals each weekday from Pauls Valley's senior citizens center in a drive-thru setting ever since the virus pandemic started a year ago. To help provide them with some relief from the cold north winds Clayton Edwards of Edwards Canvas, Inc. donated a tarp, which here is shown right behind Powers. (PV Democrat photo)

