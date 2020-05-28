Senior sisters love sharing life

A senior living residence in Norman has some connections in Pauls Valley and a recent history of being a place two generations have called home.
A couple of sisters, Loreen Riggs, formerly of Pauls Valley, and Dew Ann Strahorn, are keeping the family legacy alive at Rivermont Independent Living in Norman.
These close-knit sisters love spending their golden years together. It’s definitely a family tradition, as not only do these sisters enjoy living in the community together, but their mom, Frances Randall, once lived in the Norman facility.
Loreen has some fond memories spent at the community visiting her mama, including spending a precious birthday with her.
“I remember on her birthday the whole family was here. One of the great granddaughters made this nice big sign that said happy birthday and put it on her wall. It was a lot of fun!”
Those memories may have slightly influenced the sisters in their decision in choosing to move to Rivermont when they downsized, but Loreen said they had their own reasons.
“My sister was with me when I was looking for a place, we thought it looked like a place we’d really like to live. It’s really comfortable, the services are nice, the food is good and everybody is just as friendly as can be.…you couldn’t ask for better people,” said Loreen.
Of course, when Dew Ann moved in a few years later, having sister Loreen nearby was the biggest selling point and the icing on the cake!
“I love having my sister here. It’s great having her nearby by to visit. We really enjoy spending time together,” Dew Ann said.
B.J. Bostic, who has a daughter living in Pauls Valley, also followed in the footsteps of her parents when she moved in with her husband Clayton seven years ago.
B.J.’s parents arrived by way of Montana soon after the building’s completion in 1986. B.J. said it was so new, you could still smell the fresh paint.
“We came quite a bit on Sundays and ate dinner with them. They loved the food. Mom wasn’t happy with her circumstances due to her deteriorating health, but Dad really loved it here. He was quite the people person,” B.J. recalled.
It was B.J.’s decision to make the move, when the yard work and home maintenance became too big of a burden. She said the beautiful décor and ambiance of the community inspired her to make the move, yet it’s her Rivermont “family” that has kept her here.
“I really like the people and have made a lot of friends here. My daughter tried to get me to live up north near her, but we just really liked it here. It’s comfortable,” she said. “It feels like home.”
B.J., much like her father Harry, enjoys playing games and visiting with friends. Her parents taught her to play bridge when she was younger, and nowadays she spends much of her time playing it, along with Hand and Foot and Mexican Train. She says there is always something going on and that she is never bored.
(Story and photo courtesy of Rivermont Independent Living Community in Norman.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.