Tasty tacos will soon make a return to a Pauls Valley center.
The Chickasaw Senior Nutrition Site, located at 109 N. Indian Meridian in PV, will hold a benefit Indian taco sale from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6.
A bake sale is set to get started at 9 a.m. Call 207-9034 for more information.
• The board of the Purdy Cemetery Association will hold a special meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3 at the Erin Springs Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.
The meeting is to discuss a salt water disposal well to be built next door to the Purdy Cemetery.
Members of the association are invited and encouraged to attend.
• The next First Tuesday lunch at the Antioch School/Senior Center will be at noon Sept. 3. There is no charge but desserts are appreciated.
• Delta Head Start is now accepting applications for 3- and 4-year-olds. In Garvin County call Suzan Carroll at 405-756-1100 for more information.
• The Pauls Valley Rotary Club now meets weekly at noon Friday at Christian Life Church, 820 S. Walnut.
• The Pauls Valley Kiwanis Club now meets monthly at noon the first Wednesday of the month at The Vault Art Space and Gathering Place, 111 E. Paul.
• Pauls Valley TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets weekly at 4:30 p.m. Monday at the First Church of God in PV, 414 N. Chickasaw. Visitors are always welcome. For more, call 405-238-0068 and ask for Lorraine.
• The Weight Watchers of PV meet weekly at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Reynolds Recreation Center.
• Members of the PV Masonic Lodge #6 meet for dinner at 6 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of the month at the lodge, 101 Mason Lane.
