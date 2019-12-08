Next week it's another taco gathering at the Chickasaw Senior Nutrition Site on the west side of Pauls Valley.
The center located at 109 N. Indian Meridian will host a benefit Indian taco sale from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13.
A bake sale also gets started at 9 a.m. as the event will feature a craft store. Call 207-9034 for more.
• The Garvin County Democratic Party meets at 10 a.m. the first Saturday of the month. The next one is Dec. 7 at the Reynolds Recreation Center in PV.
• The Garvin County Republican Party holds regular meetings at 7 p.m. the second Monday of the month at Christian Life Church in PV, 820 S. Walnut. The next one is Dec. 9. Call 405-207-4337 for more.
• The PV Opry show comes at 6:30 p.m. the first Saturday of the month at the PV High School auditorium. The next one is Dec. 7.
• The Toy and Action Figure Museum in PV will feature free admission every second Sunday of the month, typically 1 to 5 p.m., as a way of thanking the community for its support. The next one is Dec. 8.
• A P.A.W.S. food pantry for dogs and cats is available at PV's animal shelter from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month. The next one is Dec. 10. For information on receiving help or making donations to the effort, call the shelter.
• The Full Gospel Church of Pauls Valley, 308 S. Pine, hosts a monthly open mic gospel singing the third Saturday of the month starting at 6:30 p.m. The next one is Dec. 21.
• The next First Tuesday lunch at the Antioch School/Senior Center will be at noon Jan. 7. There is no charge but desserts are appreciated.
• The next sign up for a monthly spay and neuter clinic for dogs and cats is at 10 a.m. Jan. 2 at the PV Animal Shelter. Sign up is normally the first business day of the month. Call 405-238-1303 for more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.