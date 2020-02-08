The Chickasaw Senior Nutrition Site in PV, 109 N. Indian Meridian, is preparing for yet another monthly fundraiser.
The site is set to host a benefit Indian taco sale from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14. A bake sale gets going at 9 a.m.
Call 405-207-9034 for more information.
•••
There's also “Spread the Love,” which is a food drive led by Delta's foundation.
Delta is again asking for the public's help with a peanut butter and jelly food drive to help ‘Spread the Love’ to local citizens in need of food.
The agency’s 2017 Community Needs assessment revealed that food was ranked fourth in overall need.
The Spread the Love Peanut Butter and Jelly Drive, sponsored by Delta, will continue through the end of February.
The public can help by dropping off donations at one of three Delta Community Action locations in this region.
Here in Pauls Valley the place is at 225 West McClure, while in Lindsay it's at 308 SW 2nd and in Purcell it's at 122 West Main.
•••
The First Presbyterian Church in PV hosts the Hand to Heart Quilt Group from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. the first and third Saturday of the month.
Anyone interested in learning more about quilting is invited to come. For more call the church at 405-238-6667.
