Dear Editor,
Just a little note while coming back home to take care of my 86-year-old mom. To whom it may be of interest because I am fearing for our future.
It's not back in the day (the past), it's now – greed, violence, racial prejudice and sins, inequality has now become more inevitably the norm.
No one speaks or says hello, proper greetings is gone, we walk past one another like we all are invincible. Kind words or a greeting don't cost nothing, don't cost nothing to a stranger – Color Should Not Matter!
Paying some of this forward don't cost nothing to visit seniors, disabled elderly's who made it possible and struggling on streets, nursing homes, who have no one to visit them.
Why is the price of housing for seniors so outrageous or not reasonable, affordable housing here in Pauls Valley anymore?
Where are the neighbors willing to support our seniors, like mowing lawns, removing brush and digging a ditch so water will drain or dirty driveways that are so muddy an elderly person can leave their rural home to shop for groceries.
Where do people go to get help, especially those living on limited incomes here in Pauls Valley, who's come back home to take care of the seniors. Visiting our elders, it starts with one.
Maybe you will put this out in your news, maybe it's not important. Just expressing our view. Let's let God see our helping hand.
I need a brush hog or tractor to cut down trees at 24134 N. Pvt West Highway 29. She is 86 years old and need help to move back home. My phone number is 405-926-0815.
Charlotte Andrews
