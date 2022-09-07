The Garvin County Health Department is partnering with local and state organizations to present an Elder Health Fair from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14 at the Pauls Valley Senior Center, located in Wacker Park.
“We are pleased to bring together a large number of service providers and resources for senior citizens,” said Chris Munn, interim regional administrative director for the county health departments in south-central Oklahoma.
“All Garvin County senior citizens and their families and caregivers are encouraged to attend.”
The Health Department’s Mobile Wellness Unit will be on site offering well checks, health screenings, cholesterol tests and COVID-19 vaccines.
The event is free and open to the public. Information and services will include these topics and more: Brain Health and Dementia, Diabetes and Nutrition, Rehabilitative Services, Mental Health, Legal and Financial, Prescription Drug Take Back Event- no sharps.
For more call the Garvin County Health Department at 405-238-7346.
•••
A handful of Oklahoma Blood Institute blood drives are scheduled in Garvin County this month.
• Thursday, Sept. 15 (11:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.) – Lindsay Community Boots and Badges at United Methodist Church, 114 W. Chickasaw. Call Tammy Aprill at 405-756-1414.
• Tuesday, Sept. 20 (9:15 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Pauls Valley High School in the auditorium lobby. Call Fawn Riddle at 405-238-6497.
• Thursday, Sept. 22 (9:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.) – Wynnewood Refining Company, 906 S. Powell. Call Sherry Ferguson at 405-665-6630.
• Tuesday, Sept. 27 (9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Elmore City-Pernell High School. Call Tara Bowden at 580-788-2565.
• Wednesday, Sept. 28 (8:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Lindsay High School in Heatly Gym. Call Laura Cottrell at 405-756-3132.
• Friday, Sept. 30 (11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.) – Valley Community Hospital in PV. Call Valerie Cothren at 405-866-5100.
