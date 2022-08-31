A health fair for area senior citizens and their caregivers is coming to Pauls Valley in a couple weeks.
The health fair is scheduled from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 14 at the senior citizens center in Pauls Valley, which is located in the local Wacker Park.
Meet the “experts who can make your life healthier, wealthier and happier” as a lot will be offered at the fair.
There will be a mobile clinic with health screenings, cholesterol tests and COVID-19 vaccines.
Information will also be available on brain health and dementia, diabetes and nutrition, financial and healthcare, mental health, legal aid and community resources.
•••
A First Tuesday lunch at the Antioch School/Senior Center will be at noon September 5. There is no charge but desserts are appreciated.
•••
The next Let’s Talk About It book lecture, supported by Oklahoma Humanities, will be September 8 at the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library in Pauls Valley.
This second book in the series, which features a theme of “Hope Amidst Hardship,” is “Wonder” by R.J. Palacio
A lecture will be led by Ken Hada starting at 6 p.m.
Each of the monthly lectures scheduled through December are from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday nights at the library.
On Oct. 13 a lecture led by Claudia Buckmaster of Norman will be on the book “Where the Heart Is” by Billie Letts.
“The Secret Life of Bees” by Sue Monk Kidd will be the book for a lecture on Nov. 10 led by John Morris of Lawton.
This series wraps up with a Dec. 8 lecture led by Sharon Burris of Ardmore on the book “Tuesdays with Morrie” by Mitch Albom.
• Now in place is the third book for the Pauls Valley Public Library’s Story Walk activity at Wacker Park.
This newest book is “Llama, Llama, Back to School” by Anna Dewdney.
It involves 20 story signs spread throughout the park with the first couple near the outdoor pavilion located nearest the Reynolds Recreation Center.
•••
The Santa Fe Train Depot Museum in Pauls Valley now has new hours.
• Wednesday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Sunday, 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Closed Monday and Tuesday.
For more email pvsantafedepot@yahoo.com or call 405-238-2244.
Also, email paulsvalleyhistoricalsociety@yahoo.com for more information on the Pauls Valley Historical Society.
•••
There are two AA meetings in Pauls Valley – one at 7:30 p.m. Thursday evenings and the other 10 a.m. Saturday mornings.
Both are at First Christian Church, 300 North Ash. For more information, call Sharon at 405-444-0284.
