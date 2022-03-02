Garvin County OSU Extension Family and Consumer Science is partnering with First United Bank of Pauls Valley to offer a series of educational programs on Alzheimer's.
The series will be presented in seven weekly sessions starting on March 8 with one on the warning signs of the disease.
The presentations will be presented by Morgan Fitzgerald, MPH of the Oklahoma State Department of Health where she works in the Chronic Disease Prevention Service and serves as the Oklahoma Healthy Brain Program manager.
The free weekly programs will be at the First United Bank in Pauls Valley.
The bank, which will serve box lunches during the presentations, does ask for participants to reserve their spots in advance by contacting Tracie or Melissa at the Garvin County Extension Office at 405-238-6681, or email to tracie.mullendore@okstate.edu.
Melissa Koesler, director of Garvin County Extension, is scheduled to present a free program on backyard poultry from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 8 at the public library in Pauls Valley.
Three Pauls Valley churches are teaming together to invite the community to services honoring the coming Easter season.
The local churches are the First Presbyterian Church, First United Methodist Church and First Christian Church.
It starts with an Ash Wednesday service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 2 at the Presbyterian Church, 320 North Walnut.
The churches then hope the public will join on a celebration of the beginning of the Lent season with a Maundy Thursday service at 7 p.m. April 14 at the Methodist Church, 401 North Willow.
Maundy Thursday is the day during Holy Week that commemorates the Washing of the Feet and Last Supper of Jesus Christ with the Apostles.
The service is actually a play called “The Living Last Supper.”
Members from all three churches will take part in various monologues on betraying Jesus.
First Christian Church, 300 North Ash, will then host a Good Friday service at 7 p.m. April 15.
The Restored Hearts and Soles Foundation will hold its prom closet from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 5 at The House Church in Pauls Valley.
No appointments are necessary as the idea is to provide young ladies with beautiful dresses, shoes and accessories for the prom.
The church is located at 33440 Airline Road just southwest of PV.
Restored Hearts and Soles also works to provide free quality shoes and socks for children in need throughout Garvin County.
