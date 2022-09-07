Serve as you go

The world tells us that living self-centered and serving ourselves, even at the cost of others, will make us happy and fulfilled in life.
“just as the Son of Man did not come to be served, but to serve, and to give His life a ransom for many.” (Matthew 20:28)
As Believers, we are called to live differently, not like the rest of the world. Instead of living to serve ourselves, we should live to serve Jesus by serving others.
“For even the Son of Man did not come to be served, but to serve, and to give His life a ransom for many.” (Mark 10:45)
Jesus is the perfect example of serving others.
He came to the world, and instead of being served by others, He served others with kindness and humility.
From healing those who were sick and possessed or even washing the disciple’s feet to dying on the cross, Jesus shows us genuine love and sacrifice for others.
“For you, brethren, have been called to liberty; only do not use liberty as an opportunity for the flesh, but through love serve one another.” (Galatians 5:13)
Serving others involves more than our actions; it involves our hearts and attitudes towards each other while we serve; it requires love.
We can look to Jesus as an example of this. He did not serve grudgingly; He showed true humility and love while He helped people from all different backgrounds and social standings.
“For you, brethren, have been called to liberty; only do not use liberty as an opportunity for the flesh, but through love serve one another.” (Hebrews 13:16)
Serving one another as Jesus served involves treating others with kindness and respect.
Our actions and kindness to others should reflect Jesus and how He loves us.
How can you love and serve others today?
“Heavenly Father, may I always be aware of Your presence within as I live each day for You. As I live for You and act on Your Word, I will be kind and look for opportunities to help and show You to others. The fruit of Your Spirit is love, joy, peace, long-suffering, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self control. I want to live knowing I am pleasing You. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
