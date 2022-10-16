Serving God in everything we do

Some of us may only work for our paychecks as we must pay the bills. They come every month, without fail, but as Believers, we need to put our whole hearts into the work we do.
“And whatever you do, do it heartily, as to the Lord, and not to men;” (Colossians 3:23)
Many of us love this Bible verse to keep in our minds while we work “as to the Lord,” but in a work world full of demands, disappointments, and overload, it is easy to forget we are serving God with everything we do.
When we work with customers or co-workers, we can smile and have a good attitude. If we happen to be dealing with someone who gives us a difficult time, remember what God tells us about how we are supposed to treat people that wrong us. The Bible tells us that they are still to be treated with respect.
“For what glory is it, if, when you be buffeted for your faults, you shall take it patiently? but if, when you do well, and suffer for it, you take it patiently, this is acceptable with God.” (1 Peter 2:20)
God explains that if we are treated unjustly but tolerate it, this is well-pleasing to Him. Someone’s rudeness does not give us the right to be rude.
When we work as unto God, we can ask God for wisdom whenever we need it. God’s wisdom is always available to us; all we have to do is ask for it.
“If any of you lack wisdom, let him ask of God, that gives to all men liberally, and upbraides not; and it shall be given him.” (James 1:5)
Wisdom allows us to respond calmly and patiently instead of letting our feelings get the best of us and react accordingly.
When we work for God, we will be more thankful for each opportunity that God gives us to share His love with others.
Each task we do at our job is another opportunity to show the people around us our passion and dedication to God.
When we work as we are working for God, our hearts will show it. We will be content and thankful in everything we do because we know what God expects and will give us the strength to do what He asks of us.
God is our loving Heavenly Father, Who has always cared for and provided for us. Remembering this will cause our hearts to be grateful.
Yes, it is possible to work heartily as unto the Lord, but we need God’s help to do it. Our focus needs to be on God, and He will take care of the rest.
Do you feel like reacting in difficult situations? Take a moment to pause and remember who you are working for before you react today.
“Heavenly Father, when I react in a difficult situation, please help me to remember Your Word. My life is to be an example of You and Your love and forgiveness. I am to be patient and kind as the fruit of Your Holy Spirit should be what others see. I can only do this through the help of Your Holy Spirit living daily in me. Thank You, Father. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
