Session begins soon

By Rep. Cynthia Roe
The state Capitol is busy with activity as session approaches.
We've begun hearing budget request presentations from various state agencies.
We use the months prior to session to hear directly from agency heads so we have the opportunity to ask questions about their budgets and how they used their appropriations last year. These meetings will continue throughout the remainder of the month and into session as we begin drafting our next state budget.
Jan. 20 was our deadline to introduce new bills to be considered for the upcoming session.
House members filed 1,502 bills and resolutions this year. 1,701 bills and resolutions from last session are still eligible to be considered this year.
I filed five bills this year. I am still working to finalize language for three of them, and that language will be submitted prior to committee meetings.
However, I have submitted the final language for two of my bills.
• House Bill 3313 creates an enforcement mechanism to the No Patient Left Behind Act from last session.
When the act was passed last year, it had no enforcement component. HB3313 would create a pathway through civil courts for patients and families.
• House Bill 3311 creates a reporting requirement for higher education medical programs.
The intent is to find possible ways to alleviate the healthcare workforce shortage, which has posed problems since before the pandemic began.
Session starts Monday, Feb. 7 at noon with the governor's State of the State address. He'll outline his legislative priorities and his budget request for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1.
From there, the legislative session begins in earnest. Bills will undergo "first reading," which is the first time they are read on the House floor, after which they will be assigned to committees.
Before I wrap up, I want to provide an update on the recent ruling from the Supreme Court regarding the Biden administration's vaccine mandate for private businesses.
The Supreme Court ruled that the Biden administration overstepped its powers by attempting to require private businesses with over 100 employees to mandate vaccines or host weekly testing.
Oklahoma was one of the state challenging the mandate, thanks to House Bill 1236, passed last year, that gave our attorney general more power to fight overreach from the federal government.
I was proud to support this legislation last year and am glad to see it being used to protect the rights of Oklahomans.
With session just a few weeks away, I'll share more details soon about my other bills and any other legislation I think my House District 42 constituents should be aware of.
Thank you for the honor of representing you at the state Capitol!
(Rep. Cynthia Roe, a Republican, serves District 42 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Garvin and McClain counties.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.