Session comes with more to do

By State Sen. Greg McCortney
Senate Review
The 2022 legislative session began this past week, and as many of you may already have heard, it comes with new responsibilities for me.
For the past few years, it was my privilege to serve as the chair of the Senate’s Health and Human Services Committee.
During that time, it’s been an honor to work on a variety of health issues important to my friends and neighbors here in District 13 and to citizens throughout the state.
I’ve also served in the leadership positions of Republican Caucus vice chair, and as presiding officer of the Senate, chairing the daily floor sessions in the chamber.
This past fall, I was asked to take on the role of majority floor leader of the Oklahoma Senate, considered to be the second-highest ranking leadership post in our chamber. It’s an honor that I do not take lightly, and one that includes tremendous responsibilities, as well as even greater opportunities to serve and represent Senate District 13.
It is my job to direct the course of hundreds of bills aimed at public policy in our state, which includes proposed laws impacting criminal justice, health care, education and more.
It’s also a leadership position that requires more reading than I ever could have fathomed back when I was in college.
By our Jan. 20 filing deadline this year, members of the Senate had filed nearly 800 new pieces of legislation to be considered this session.
As majority leader, it is my job to read every single bill filed, then determine the most appropriate committee to consider that legislation.
Some of these bills are short, just a page or two, while others are dozens and even hundreds of pages long. Once they are assigned, it is up to the chair of each committee to decide which bills will be considered for a vote and in which order.
All bills that are approved by committee must then be heard and voted on by the full Senate. It’s then my job to set the floor agendas and manage the progress and action of the floor during daily sessions.
I am also assisted by two fellow members I’m grateful to have on my leadership team. Senator James Leewright, of Bristow, and Senator Lonnie Paxton, of Tuttle, assist me in these tasks, and I appreciate their talent, thoughtfulness, and hard work.
While the position of majority leader entails great responsibility, it is one that gives me an even greater opportunity to help shape policy in our state – that’s something that gives the citizens of this district an even stronger voice here at the state Capitol.
I am honored to serve you in the Oklahoma State Senate. If you have a question about a legislative matter, please do not hesitate to contact my office at 405-521-5541 or by email at Greg.McCortney@oksenate.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.