Session preparations begin

By Rep. Cynthia Roe
I hope everybody had a happy and safe holiday! It was great to slow down and spend time with loved ones, as well as reflect on the past year and look ahead to the new one.
In our first official business of 2023, the House met on Tuesday, January 3 for our constitutionally-required Organizational Day, where we elected leadership and approved rules for the 59th Legislature.
The Oklahoma Constitution requires the Legislature to meet for organizational purposes on the first Tuesday following the first Monday in January of each odd-numbered year.
Previously, this date was originally the start of the legislative session, but a 1989 ballot initiative moved the start of session to February while keeping the original start day in January as Organizational Day. This means we can hit the ground running on the first day of session.
In the House, we reelected Speaker Charles McCall to serve his fourth term as the head of our chamber. We then elected Speaker Pro Tempore Kyle Hilbert to serve in the second highest position in the House.
In the Senate, Sen. Greg Treat will continue to serve as president pro tempore.
The House and Senate each approve or disprove the legislative rules that their chamber will abide by during the next two years.
Additionally, we use Organizational Day to certify the results of the November general election.
With the new legislative session also comes updated committee assignments, which I expect to be released very soon.
I look forward to diving into this year's bills and working with my colleagues to continue moving Oklahoma forward.
Right now, we are focusing on finalizing our bill drafts before the filing deadline, which is Thursday, January 19.
Session officially begins Monday, Feb. 6 at noon with the governor's annual State of the State address, where he'll outline his priorities and budget requests for the Legislature to consider.
In the following months, members will consider bills in committee meetings before the bills move to the House floor, where they're voted on by the whole chamber.
In mid-March, we'll send all our approved House bills to the Senate and begin considering Senate bills.
Once a bill has received approval from both chambers, it's sent to the governor's desk, where he decides whether to sign it, veto it or let it become law without his signature.
Through this all, we're working with our fellow legislators, agency heads and the governor to develop a budget for the upcoming fiscal year. The Legislature must approve a budget and adjourn by the last Friday in May.
As always, please reach out with any thoughts or concerns on legislation, as well as any requests that I may be able to assist with. You may reach me at 405-557-7365 or cynthia.roe@okhouse.gov.
Thank you for the privilege of representing you at the state Capitol. It is a duty that I take very seriously, and I look forward to working on the issues that matter most to you.
(Rep. Cynthia Roe, a Republican, represents House District 42 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. Her district includes portions of Cleveland, Garvin and McClain counties.)
