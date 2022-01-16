Settling in - @ the local theatre?

By Tim Smith
The @ Home Edition
“. . . and in all arts it is training that brings the art to perfection.” [Mark Twain]
Greetings in this new year, trust that even through the virus spikes that are occurring around the country, that you are feeling great, staying safe and finding time to anticipate all that awaits in the coming months.
The mission of this column, (since it began during the very early days of COVID), is to encourage the celebration of creativity through art while spending more time in the home.
2022 is going to be a much better year in all areas.
I have trust in my authority.
Let’s get right to it: Now, what is the situation surrounding the release of the latest Spider Man film, “Spider Man: No Way Home?” It apparently has already reached ‘membership’ in the “billion-dollar club” in ticket sales, and that is not from streaming @ home.
Let’s reflect-further: We have a feature film that is generating incredible sales and it got me to considering; is this just a world-wide response to being sequestered for such an extended period, or is it really that entertaining so that audiences are throwing caution to the wind by attending big screen venues?
Secondly: The film’s producers don’t really care how the money continues to pour in, and to add to that largess, it is also the season for securing Oscar nominations for work done in 2021.
Oscar ‘buzz’: Not sure any Oscar win will improve Spider Man’s box-office returns. It will be interesting to see if Spider Man gets any nominations. There is a history where box-office hits receive nods for technical excellence, yet not as frequently in the performance categories.
Stay tuned as the Oscar nods* come out on February 8th, and as there are always a number of films that excel in ‘digital’ areas, the competition should be fierce. Good luck, hope a favorite, or two, earn some recognitions.
{*} Films released between March 1, 2021 and December 31, 2021 are eligible for nominations.
Spent time in Northwest Arkansas over the new year’s holiday weekend, and it is always such an enjoyable time.
With additional COVID spiking, and the concurrent shifts of masking parameters across the state, attractions and restaurants were still open for business, and from what I could see, were doing well.
As I reported in my Wednesday newsstand edition of the column featured in the Democrat, we spent an afternoon at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and throughout the entire complex, masks were required. I invite you to visit the museum’s website to catch up on all the available exhibits.
For example: In American Waters: The Sea in American Painting is particularly good, and it runs through the end of January 2022.
From the home front: I know that you will probably consider the following a bit dated, but we are ‘older’ and thus more prone to move slower. We received, as a ‘house’ gift from the family, a sound bar for the flat screen, (we are up to date there, finally). I must admit, that even though we are blessed with good hearing, the quality of its sound technology certainly adds luster to the films we enjoy.
And finally: Congratulations to members and friends of the Pauls Valley, (Oklahoma) Rotary Club that is celebrating its Centenary this month. A marvelous accomplishment. Here’s to 100 more years of providing “Service Above Self.”
