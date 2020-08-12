Shadow of the cross can lead the way

By Zack Mitchell
Senior Pastor
First Assembly of God in Pauls Valley
Several years ago I heard a minister tell a story that greatly impacted my life. I trust the story will have a great impact on your life as well.
The pastor of a large urban church was sitting in his office late one afternoon hurriedly getting ready to leave the office for the day.
His church was a very prestigious church and his ministry was greatly known in the city and around the country.
As he left the building he noticed a very peculiar site that captivated his attention. On top of his church was a very large cross. It was late in the day and the sun was causing the shadow of the cross to fall on the street and across the yard of the neighboring home and the top of the cross’ shadow was resting on the lap of a little barefoot boy who was sitting on the steps of his front porch.
The pastor was so intrigued by the site of the small boy sitting with a shadow of the cross across his lap. He decided to walk across the street and talk to the child.
He talked to the boy and eventually asked if he had ever attended the church across the street. The boy replied, “No sir, that church is for rich people and we don’t have any money.”
The pastor, now heartbroken and a bit embarrassed, decided to talk to the boy’s mom and knocked on the door.
When she came to the door he introduced himself and said he pastored for the church across the street and wanted to invite her to the next service.
She thanked him for the invitation but stated she did not have the right kind of clothes to attend that church. He said he understood her feelings and assured her that she would be welcome to attend no matter what she wore.
He then asked if she received some help with clothing would she attend the church and she happily agreed.
My question to you today is how many people do you know that live under the shadow of the cross but have never heard the Gospel.
Maybe you’re living under the shadow of the Cross and your feelings of inadequacy are keeping you from finding your way to the cross.
The old gospel hymns say “there’s room at the Cross for you.” Another great hymn says “just as I am......I come to Thee.”
Find your way to the shadow of the Cross today.
