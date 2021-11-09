Show business Greenville style

Kids from Greenville school, getting an introduction to show business, will share their talents in a free public performance this week at the Goddard Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Ardmore.
Greenville, a small unincorporated community in Love County located on U.S. Highway 77 between Ardmore and Marietta, is home to Greenville Public Schools.
Reviving an educational outreach program, Ardmore Little Theatre contracted an experienced theatre director and Artist in Residence through the state of Oklahoma Arts Council, to undertake a four-week theatre education residency with Greenville’s fourth through eighth graders.
In recent weeks, Doobie Potter of Oklahoma City has worked with Greenville principal Greg Raper and the target teacher Beverly Stevens, the school’s English instructor in the project.
Stevens' team teaches with Sherry Reed in PE and sports, Tracey Vinson in math and Tambre Sanders in science.
Potter said one of the books that Stevens’ classes study is the novel “Tuck Everlasting” by Natalie Babbitt, which had also been made into a Disney movie.
Stevens and Potter determined that the book’s story would be a good catalyst for a play so, in her first week at the school, Potter worked with the seventh and eighth graders and started writing the play. She then worked with fourth and fifth graders.
The characters were made, the show was cast and rehearsals began.
A free performance of the school’s play, based on Babbitt’s book, will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 at the Goddard Center. The show is family friendly and all are welcome to attend.
Ardmore Little Theatre hopes to partner with other area schools that have little or no performing arts curriculum in order to enhance arts education in south central Oklahoma. The program is provided with no direct costs to the school.
Lisa Riggle, current president of Ardmore Little Theatre, said the group is also seeking to start an after-school performing arts education program in Ardmore. For many years, Riggle taught music and theatre at Dickson Schools before changing professions.
