If we do not feel loved by God, we will struggle to show love to others. Being kind to people is easy when we understand and remember how God loves us.
“For the mountains shall depart And the hills be removed, But My kindness shall not depart from you, Nor shall My covenant of peace be removed,” Says the Lord, who has mercy on you.” (Isaiah 54:10)
Every day, we need to remind ourselves what God thinks about us, not what the world thinks or what we believe about ourselves.
God gave us the tools to help us remember why and how to be kind to others.
We may have spent much of our lives trying to earn acceptance from our parents, peers, those we respect, those we envy, and even total strangers. But we need to realize God has already settled this issue for us.
“that having been justified by His grace we should become heirs according to the hope of eternal life.” (Titus 3:7)
What Jesus did on the cross made us acceptable to God, no matter what we have done or will do.
God does not say, “I love you if” or “I love you because,” God says, “I love you. Period!”
We cannot make God stop loving us because God’s love is not based on what we do or say but on who God is.
Because Jesus died on the cross and gave His life as payment for our sins, we are forgiven when we accept God’s gift of forgiveness.
God does not rehearse our sins; God releases them.
“There is therefore now no condemnation to those who are in Christ Jesus, who do not walk according to the flesh, but according to the Spirit.” (Romans 8:1)
The value of something is created by two things: who the owner is and what somebody else is willing to pay for it. We are a child of God, and Jesus paid for us with His life, and that is how valuable we are to God.
“You were bought at a price; do not become slaves of men.” (1 Corinthians 7:23)
When we remember that we are accepted, loved, forgiven, and valuable to God, we will be able to show kindness to others.
How do you show others that they are valuable to you?
“Heavenly Father, I accept all the Love You have for me and all the promises You have provided for me. Your Love to redeem me was paid by a great price. As You have loved me, I will show Your love to others who are in desperate need of Your love. I pray for Your wisdom and strength today as I go out to share You in my world. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
