Show me ... the way, to the stage!

Where A r[ts] Thou?
Summer theater, First theater: “Hey kids, let’s do a musical!”: Summer theater as we know it today, and at its core, most likely looks exactly the same way it did back when “Mickey and Judy” were earning their performance stripes. ‘Kids’ getting together to perform shows has been a mainstay in communities for generations, and whereas the purpose is to raise funds to sustain and/or replenish current coffers, and more importantly, to establish a nest egg for the next season, in the end, it’s all about providing apprentices the chance to learn their craft to hopefully, one day, move on to professional stages.
Learning through total immersion is probably a more apt definition.
There really is no better way to prepare for a life under the lights or behind the lights than “trodding the boards” for a summer. For example:
During my first season in a resident summer company in the fertile farming area of Northwest Missouri, nearly every week, I found myself auditioning for an upcoming show, learning/rehearsing the next production, and performing that night in the current offering – there was no rest for the weary, and we were by weeks end.
My first contract had my working hours listed as:” 10:00 Monday morning to 10:00 Sunday night” – in all seriousness. I was more fortunate than most, for two summers prior to that first ‘paying’ job, the visionary vocal music teacher at my high school decided that he would stage a complete book musical with multiple cast configurations over successive weekends.
The opportunity to interact with different actors at each performance was a fertile learning ground for my undergraduate studies, and most certainly my three-summer run at that Missouri summer theatre.
“I love the smell of book ink in the morning. “(Umberto Eco, 1929-)
iGen-erational reflection: In the spirit of the recent awarding of the Academy Awards, and in keeping up with family tradition, we continue to enjoy black and white films of the '30s and '40s, and recently selected the quirky “Arsenic and Old Lace,” with a wonderful cast, headed up by Cary Grant, and supported by Pricilla Lane, Raymond Massey and the always unique, Peter Lorre.
The original Brewster ‘arsenic and old lace‘ sisters in the film, Josephine Hull and Jean Adair, along with “Teddy” Roosevelt, played by John Alexander, had all starred in the original Broadway run. In fact, the film, as referenced in one source, was completed in 1942, but was not released until 1944 so as not to compete with that New York run.
A most engaging script, compact, and “laced” with wit and mistaken identity-squared-its’ fast pacing keeps one on the “edge of insanity” the entire time. It is not often that so many cast members from the stage version transfer to its film interpretation and happily in this case, their chemistry was marvelously transferred. Be sure and have your snacks at hand, you can’t miss a minute.
That’s My Will, (Rogers) “Mr. Rogers Would Book Our Wars On Home Lots: Santa Monica, Cal., May 5, (1935):” “Well, the Kentucky Derby is all over now, and maybe (no typo) Congress can settle down to work again. Our big fleet has pulled out to practice. I don’t know where a lot of these writers get their idea that we haven’t got any army, or navy, or aviation. Course we could use a lot more of em’, but to read some writers you would think that our whole defense force was sorter 'Mickey Mouse.' . . . Yours, Will Rogers.”
EFA’s Town: Rest in peace: Michael Collins, a member of the Apollo 11 crew passed away on April 28, 2021 of cancer. Thank you, Mr. Collins, for bringing the moon closer to us, and now the stars beyond.
From the bookshelf: (Or as they say, “May the 5th be with you,” sorry I can’t go back in time, only forward. . .) Stay ‘turned’ to these pages as I recently secured a copy of a new book authored by Star Wars film icon, Anthony Daniels, “I Am C-3PO: The Inside Story,” with a foreword by J.J. Abrams.
Here is a tickler that might provide some insight into Mr. Daniels' style: “A friend of mine is fluent in more than six million…oh, you know the rest. Personally, I’m only fluent in English, as it is spoken round the corner from where I live. Since you know my voice, I’ve made the decision not to adopt American spellings here, but to keep my words in the original. I hope that’s OK. (Translations are available on the Internet or from your local human-cyborg relater.)”
Entering, stage left: Many years ago, I had the pleasure of directing a production of “Arsenic and Old Lace” and what stands out over the intervening years is how the young amateur actors bonded together to pull off a most challenging script. The real work is in the pacing, for to sustain the underlying comedy amidst difficult and, at times, physically demanding stage movements, all while staying within character equates to never letting down, even for a second. They responded in ways that belayed their years and stage experience. The creative power of youth. I believe my Brewster sisters may have shared acting honors that season.
From the mind, and subsequent pen, of Mark Twain: ”Ah, that shows you the power of music, that magician of magician, who lifts his wand and says his mysterious word and all things real pass away and the phantoms of your mind walk before you clothed in flesh.” (-Personal Recollections of Joan of Arc)
