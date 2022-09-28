Mainly clear. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph..
April Davis will be a guest performer at the next Pauls Valley Opry show this weekend. The show kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday night at the PV High School auditorium.
Show time for PV Opry
