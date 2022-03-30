Show time Opry style

Award winning Paul Lopez will be back onstage at the Pauls Valley Opry on Saturday, April 2 at the PV Junior High auditorium. Other guests include Missy Rude, Wiley Winters, Cathy Lake, Annie Reed, Jeff Petty and Bailey (Westberry) Washburn, along with emcee Mike Deviney.

Show time Opry style

Trending Video

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you