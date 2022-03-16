Sign-up for next year's Pre-K

Preschool screening and enrollment for the 2022-2023 school year at Pauls Valley Elementary is scheduled for Thursday, March 31 and Friday, April 1 at the Reynolds Recreation Center, 1005 N. Willow, in Pauls Valley.
The process will take about one hour as this enrollment is for next year's Pre-K students, who must be four years old on or before Sept. 1, 2022.
Parents need to bring their child's state issued birth certificate, social security card, current immunization record, guardians' photo ID and proof of residency, such as a copy of a water or electric bill.
Out of district enrollments are contingent upon in district student enrollment numbers.
Call 405-238-2312 to make an appointment.
•••
Enrollment for next year's pre-kindergarten students in the Elmore City-Pernell district is now scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, March 28-29.
Students eligible for the enrollment must be four years old by Sept. 1, 2022.
Parents are asked to sign up for a specific time to bring their child in for enrollment so a school readiness assessment can be done.
Also needed is for parents to complete an enrollment form online at www.ecpbadgers.com (2023 Pre-K Enrollment) and call to schedule an appointment.
Parents are reminded with spring break no one will be available at the school all next week (March 14-18).
During the enrollment parents need to bring their child's original birth certificate, social security card, immunization record, proof of a physical residence such as a utility bill and a CDIB card if applicable.
•••
A Whitebead Indian Education parent meeting is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Friday, March 25 at the Whitebead cafeteria. Call the school, 405-238-3021, with questions.
•••
A handful of Oklahoma Blood Institute blood drives are scheduled this month in spots all over Garvin County.
• Thursday, March 17 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) – Lindsay United Methodist Church, 114 W. Chickasaw. Call Tammy Aprill at 405-756-3169.
• Monday, March 21 (10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.) – Paoli High School, 410 West Stewart. Call Chad McGuire at 405-484-7336.
• Wednesday, March 23 (9:15 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Elmore City-Pernell High School, 100 North Muse. Call Gloria Conner at 580-788-2565.
• Saturday, March 26 (10:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.) – Pauls Valley in strip mall in front of local Walmart store, 2000 West Grant. Call Dwayne Heffington at 405-756-6314.
• Friday, April 1 (11 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.) – First Baptist Church in PV, 213 N.Ash. Call Bryan Trant at 405-238-3431.
• Monday, April 4 (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.) – Stratford High School, 341 N. Oak. Call Desarae Blake at 580-759-2381.
• Tuesday, April 5 (2 to 5:15 p.m.) – Garvin County DHS offices, 2304 S. Chickasaw. Call Marilou Miller at 405-898-9244.
• Monday, April 11 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) – Covercraft Industries, 100 Enterprise in PV. Call Terri Richards at 405-367-8884.
•••
A couple more books remain for a series of lectures at PV's public library.
The theme of the Let's Talk About It series supported by Oklahoma Humanities is Crime Punishment.
Professor John Morris will lead the lecture on “A Clockwork Orange” by Anthony Burgess from 6 to 7 p.m. March 22.
Professor Ken Hada will lead the lecture on “A Lesson Before Dying” by Ernest J. Gaines from 6 to 7 p.m. April 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.