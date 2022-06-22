Sign up next week for pet clinic

Too many kittens, too many puppies – people who can’t afford to feed or vaccinate their pets have an opportunity to “stop the madness.”
Owners of male cats and dogs who can’t or won’t provide at least half of the cost of their pet’s babies can ease their conscience by getting them neutered at the low cost spay/neuter clinic sponsored by the Pauls Valley Animal Welfare Society, better known simply as P.A.W.S.
If your female pet had an unwanted liter this spring now is the time to signup to have her spayed.
Registration for the low-cost spay/neuter clinic is Monday, June 27 starting at 10 a.m. Don't bring pets at this time.
Cost for dogs is $50 and cats $35. If the pet does not have a rabies vaccination certificate it is an additional $10. Cash only is accepted at the registration, no checks or cards.
The actual clinic day is Thursday, July 7 at the Pauls Valley Animal Shelter. Call 405-238-1303 for more information or directions.
•••
A number of Oklahoma Blood Institute blood drives are coming up the next few weeks at different site all over Garvin County.
• Thursday, June 23 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) – First United Bank lobby in PV, 315 W. Grant. Call Della Wilson at 405-926-7800.
• Saturday, June 25 (10:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) – Tio's Mexican Restaurant in PV, SH 19 and Indian Meridian. Call Jordan Vandever at 405-238-3535.
• Tuesday, June 28 (10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.) – Wynnewood Refinery, 906 S. Powell. Call Sherry Ferguson at 405-665-6630.
• Wednesday, June 29 (12:15 to 3:30 p.m.) – Garvin County DHS, 2304 S. Chickasaw in PV (U.S. 77 South). Call Marilou Miller at 405-898-9244.
• Saturday, July 2 (10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Strip mall in front of Pauls Valley Walmart, 2000 West Grant. Call Michelle McGuire at 580-220-9420.
• Tuesday, July 5 (11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.) – PV National Bank, 101 W. Paul. Call Dana Rennie at 405-238-9321.
