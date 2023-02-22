Sign up now for beef cattle summit

By Melissa Koesler
Garvin County Extension Director
(Courtesy of Brian Freking)
Cattle producers seeking ways to better manage their operations in ever more challenging business conditions should register now to attend the Oklahoma Beef Cattle Summit coming April 6 to Purcell in neighboring McClain County.
This year’s summit will emphasize, “Applicator CEU’s and Bovine Respiratory Disease Posting Session.”
The 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. summit will take place at the McClain County Expo Center, located at 1721 Hardcastle Blvd in Purcell. Registration is $20 per participant, which covers the cost of summit materials, refreshments and lunch.
Although pre-registration is encouraged event day participants are welcome. Early registration helps ensure there are sufficient numbers of materials, refreshments and lunches available.
Registration forms are available through all Oklahoma State University Cooperative Extension county offices, typically listed under ‘County Government’ in local directories.
Other sessions will provide information on topics like heifer pelvic area measurement demonstration, market outlook, and industry updates.
Sessions will be led by experts from OSU’s Division of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association and Oklahoma Beef Council.
A trade show and door prizes also will be showcased.
There will be two sessions providing one-hour CEU applicator category 1A training.
“The summit has become one of the premier single-day beef events in the region, and is an opportunity not only to interact with experts from industry and academia but also speak with fellow producers who may be in situations similar to your own, and who may have developed solutions that could prove useful into your own operation,” officials said.
Persons with disabilities who require alternative means for communication or program information or reasonable accommodations need to contact Justin McDaniel, event host/coordinator at 405-527-2174 or email justin.mcdaniel@okstate.edu at least two weeks prior to the event.
