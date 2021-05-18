Sign up set for new students

Enrollment for new students at Pauls Valley Elementary School is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 19.
This is for all new students grade prekindergarten through the third grade.
Enrollment for current PV students will be held in August.
Pre-K students must be four years old on or before Sept. 1, 2021.
In order to complete the registration the following is needed:
• Your child's state birth certificate.
• Social Security number.
• Immunization record.
• Proof of residency.
• CDIB if applicable.
•••
The invites are now going out to the community to help celebrate the upcoming 100th birthday for John B. Ballard.
A community gathering to bring an “awesome memory for our Mr. B.” and remember all those times from yesteryear at Ballard's Drive-In is now scheduled from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 24 at Pauls Valley National Bank, 101 West Paul.
A luncheon will be served with finger foods, coffee, tea, cake and cherry limeade.
RSVP to Laveda at 405-600-9391 or John B. Ballard II at 405-659-9141.
• Pauls Valley's public library is set to host a number of free OSU Extension classes over the next few months.
Up next for the leader education programs is one on backyard poultry scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, May 20.
Set to present this program is Brad Secraw of Cleveland County OSU Extension.
A couple more are coming to the local Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library this summer with the first featuring a program on “Stocking a Pleasing Pantry” at 10 a.m. June 17.
Connie Wollenberg of the McClain County OSU Extension is set to lead this program.
A presentation on beneficial insects called “Good Creepy Crawlers” is scheduled for 10 a.m. July 15. Justin McDaniel of McClain County OSU Extension is on tap to lead this program.
Call the PV library at 405-238-5188 for more.
• A rescheduled “spring sing” gospel singing will come next week at Sunray Baptist Church in Purcell.
The church at 2223 North 9th Street is set to host Lauren Talley and The Gastineaus with the program starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 22.
Admission is free as a love offering will be accepted to help with expenses.
Call 405-426-2844 for more information about the event.
