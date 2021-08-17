Sign up time for dental clinic

Time to sign up for a free traveling dental clinic is later this week in Elmore City.
Allies for Better Living (ABL) and the Garvin County Health Department are sponsoring the free MobileSmiles Clinic for adults age 18 and older on Sept. 9-10 in Elmore City.
Registration for the clinic is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, Aug. 19-20 at the Elmore City First Baptist Church, 107 N. Texas.
MobileSmiles Oklahoma is a program through the Oklahoma Dental Foundation and Delta Dental of Oklahoma Oral Health Foundation.
It's a fully equipped dental office on wheels whose focus is treating patients who do not have a dental home and have low to no access to dental care.
The program accepts SoonerCare, but insurance is not required to participate as all dental services will be provided at no cost to the patient.
Although the location of this clinic is in Elmore City, all Garvin County residents are welcome.
This is not a first-come, first-serve registration. Patients will be selected based on need and scheduling availability.
Applicants should be sure to list current phone number(s) as this is the primary method of contact to schedule the appointments.
Additionally, please include a description of the type of services you believe you need and any pain or issues you are currently experiencing.
Once again, the number of patients to be served is limited and all interested participants must complete a registration form.
For more information, contact Julie Selman at the Garvin County Health Department, 405-238-7346.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.