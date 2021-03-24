Sign-up time set for young PV students

Enrollment for prekindergarten students in Pauls Valley will be from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 1 in the auditorium of the Pauls Valley Elementary School.
Needed for the registration are the child's state birth certificate, social security number, immunization record, proof of residence and CDIB if applicable.
Children being registered during this early enrollment must be four years old on or before Sept. 1, 2021.
•••
Second grade teacher Ashley Horn has announced she's received over $7,000 in Walmart grants, $8,000 from Gulfport Energy and a few foundation for academic excellence grants over the last three years.
With the Walmart grants Horn says she's been able to order new Chromebooks for her students.
“Just about everything in the new classroom is from the Walmart grants,” Horn said, referring to the recently opened new elementary school.
With the Gulfport grants more Chromebooks were acquired for other students at the new local school.
•••
• With the pandemic postponing the Pauls Valley alumni reunion in 2020 some help is being sought to continue supporting a program giving scholarships to local high school grads.
Send donations to Pauls Valley Alumni Association, P.O. Box 956, Pauls Valley, OK 73075.
Alums are also asked to keep sending in names, addresses and their graduation year to pvhsgrads@yahoo.com.
The reunion has been rescheduled for June 25-26, 2021.
