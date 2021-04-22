Sign-ups now for peaches, noodling

Food and retail vendors are now being signed up for the Stratford Peach Festival this summer.
Vendor applications and more car show information are available on the festival's Facebook page or email StratfordOKPeachFestival@gmail.com.
More information about 5K registration is open at itsyourrace.com online.
The annual Stratford Peach Festival – always on the third Saturday in July – is set for July 17.
•••
The PV Chamber of Commerce is inviting local businesses to be vendors at this summer's Okie Noodling Tournament.
The June 18-19 event in Wacker Park features vendor booths and food trucks selling food and merchandise to event attendees.
The fee for merchandise vendors is $150 or $250, and the fee for food vendors is $250, $300 or $500. An additional $25 fee is charged for either water or electricity.
The Pauls Valley chamber manages the vendor area for the noodling event hosted by the city of Pauls Valley.
Applications for vendors are available online at www.PaulsValleyChamber.com. For more information, call the Chamber at 405-238-6491.
There should be a lot of anticipation for this upcoming noodling event since last year’s Okie fish gathering, normally bringing in thousands of people to the local Wacker Park, was called off because of the virus pandemic.
