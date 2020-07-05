Silence can be wise

Sometimes voicing our opinion can expose us in more ways than we can ever anticipate. It is through responding that we may sometimes say some things without thinking about and considering the consequences involved.
"Even a fool is counted wise when he holds his peace; When he shuts his lips, he is considered perceptive." (Proverbs 17:28)
It is easy to speak harsh words fueled by emotions, but such reactions often lead us and others to hurt filled places. God provides us all a better way.
Wisdom tells us to trust God and watch what we say, even when we would rather speak our minds. Whether this means we remain silent or speak with love, let the Holy Spirit lead us through those difficult conversations.
The easiest thing to do is to respond to someone's "attack" or perceived attack. It isn't easy to pause and be silent and let the thought sit with and in us during that time.
This requires a lot of discipline and self-control to remain silent. Please take a moment and consider how much can be avoided by keeping quiet when the situation calls us to complain and voice our opinions.
“For this is the will of God, that by doing good you may put to silence the ignorance of foolish men—” (1 Peter 2:15)
Our initial reaction, when wronged by someone, is to defend ourselves. They attacked us by spreading rumors and gossip. We want to confront the person and dream of the perfect comeback to their attack. That is where we need to pause and let the Holy Spirit guide our response.
“The wise in heart will receive commands, But a prating fool will fall.” (Proverbs 10:8)
Proverbs warn us about stooping to the level of a foolish person. We need to do the right thing in all circumstances. Doing the right thing does not mean we have to do good to them, although the Bible tells us that we should. Over time our good deeds will silence whatever slander is said about us.
When people look at the evidence, they see someone working hard at doing good and someone who is just talking.
We need to be wise in how we act and what we say and always be obedient to God's Word. This will exhibit the Holy Spirit in our hearts by doing the right thing. Then others will see the consistent good works we have done and see God's love living through us.
How do you react in a difficult conversation?
“Heavenly Father, this is Your will, that by doing good, I may put to silence the ignorance of foolish men. I need to be wise in how I act and what I say and always be obedient to Your Word. I will follow Jesus with the Holy Spirit leading. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.