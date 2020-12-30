Simple starts now

To experience a great year, do what Jesus said in today’s Bible verse. If you will seek God first this new year, He promises to meet all your needs. It is that simple.
“But seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things shall be added to you.” (Matthew 6:33)
What does it mean to seek first the Kingdom of God?
It means that you spend time with God at the beginning of every day, praying and reading God's Word, asking Him for direction, guidance, help, and insight, confessing your sins when you mess up, and seeking God’s grace to help in your time of need.
saying, “Father, if it is Your will, take this cup away from Me; nevertheless not My will, but Yours, be done.” (Luke 22:42)
We need to live our lives to please God, not ourselves, by investing our time, talent, and resources in the Kingdom of God.
“in whom are hidden all the treasures of wisdom and knowledge.” (Colossians 2:3)
Do not wait for the new year before seeking first the kingdom of God. Start right now!
Put God first every day you are blessed to live, and He will bless your life abundantly in return.
“Therefore the Lord God of Israel says: ‘I said indeed that your house and the house of your father would walk before Me forever.’ But now the Lord says: ‘Far be it from Me; for those who honor Me I will honor, and those who despise Me shall be lightly esteemed.” (1 Samuel 2:30)
If you want God to honor you, honor God in all you do. The best is to come in your life, and the ball is in your court.
Will you put first the Kingdom of God this new year?
“Heavenly Father, I will seek first Your Kingdom and Your righteousness. I will honor You in all I do. I ask Your Holy Spirit to bring to my remembrance should I forget or get distracted with the cares of life. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.