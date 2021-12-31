Simple starts right now

If you like simple, you will love our simple steps to a great new year.
To experience a great year, do what Jesus said, Seek first the kingdom of God. If we seek Jesus first, He promises to meet all our needs.
Jesus said to him, “‘You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, and with all your mind.’ (Matthew 22:37)
This means that we spend time with God at the first of each day, praying and reading God's Word, asking Him for direction, guidance, help, and insight, confessing our sins when we blow it, and seeking God’s grace to help in our time of need.
“saying, “Father, if it is Your will, take this cup away from Me; nevertheless not My will, but Yours, be done.” (Luke 22:42)
We will live our lives to please Jesus and not to please ourselves. He supplies when we obey God and do what He says.
We do not let our desires control us; we let God direct us.
It means we invest our time, talent, and resources in the kingdom of God, not the kingdom of ourselves.
“Therefore the Lord God of Israel says: ‘I said indeed that your house and the house of your father would walk before Me forever.’ But now the Lord says: ‘Far be it from Me; for those who honor Me I will honor, and those who despise Me shall be lightly esteemed.” (1 Samuel 2:30)
We then recognize that God is everything, and in Jesus are hidden all treasures of wisdom and knowledge.” The true treasures of life (love, joy, peace, fulfillment, true success) are only found in Jesus.
Do not wait for next year before seeking first the kingdom of God. Start now.
Put Jesus first every day we are blessed to live, and He will bless our lives abundantly in return. If we want God to honor us, honor Him in all we do.
The best part is yet to come, and the ball is in our court.
How can you honor God this week in what you do?
“Heavenly Father, I will bless you, Lord, at all times. Your praise shall continually be in my mouth. As I seek You first and my mouth speaks Your Words, I will have that peace that only You can give and I will bring honor to You in all I do. I will put You first in my life. Thank You, Father. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
