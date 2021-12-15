Simply, by being in his company

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
Last week, we paused to honor the fallen at Pearl Harbor, and those who would later sacrifice their all during World War II.
The intervening 80 years are compressed as memories are further enhanced and then shared with the generations who remain.
To each of these veterans, we thank you for your service, and the resilience of those left behind to ensure that your legacy is never tarnished or forgotten. God Bless America.
Dear Bob . . . Bob Hope’s Wartime Correspondence with the G.I.s of World War II was sitting there, rather alone, on a shelf at the local book retailer a month or two ago, and as he had always served as my ‘long-distance’ mentor, (his autographed picture was the very first I ever received back in the early '60s), it looked like it needed a good home.
I happened to begin reading the few nights leading up to the Pearl Harbor remembrances, more or less by chance, and how fortunate it then turned out to be.
Written and compiled by Martha Bolton with Linda Hope, Mr. Hope’s oldest child, the communications received by Mr. Hope from service men and women tell their story, (at times poignant and then more surprisingly, with great warmth and humor), from the front lines – and from nearly around the world.
In their compilation, it reinforces the importance that human re-connection was to the morale of our military personnel. From the book:
“Nineteen forty-one would also be the year that two completely different worlds would intersect. {Mr. Hope was already an established film, stage and radio personality}. It happened at March Field in Riverside, California, on May 6. It was at this crossroad of celebrity and purpose that Bob Hope walked onto the stage and performed for his very first military audience…It was Bob’s radio producer Al Capstaff who spun destiny into motion. He thought it might be a novel idea to take Bob’s radio show on location to a military base…But March field turned out to be no ordinary radio broadcast. That military audience was like no other audience Bob had ever experienced…By some estimates, nearly two thousand soldiers crammed into the March Field gymnasium that hot day in May… [Mr. Hope is quoted: “These guys were glad to see me . . . One rookie came running up to me and said, ‘Are you really Bob Hope?’ I said, ‘Yes!’ . . . they grabbed his rifle just in time.”…America hadn’t entered the war yet. What was going on over in Europe was something she had been observing from afar; keeping her eye on it, but also keeping a distance. Then came December 7, 1941, and everything changed.”
From the USO website: Bob Hope USO Shows: The One-Man Morale, I learned that from the second world war, and for the next 50 years – through Vietnam and the Gulf War, he remained tireless in his commitment to the military.
His final show was in 1990, (at age 87), for Operation Desert Shield. One of the mainstays in his traveling troop in those latter years was actress Brooke Shields, who performed in 27 shows with Mr. Hope. Over the weeks, I will be sharing some of those letters – to Bob.
I have appreciated the opportunity to share in my collegiate graduation experience 50 years ago this past spring. Drury University is now readying for its own celebration, commencing in 2023. During that year, its Sesquicentennial will be honored. Not many institutions of advanced learning can boast that historical milestone, and I am honored to be a part of her ongoing legacy.
Reflection: It really was, (that Drury experience), what remains a truth about community. I learned over its 40 acres and its stages, that to build an audience for the most current production, and by extension, those in the coming season, every performance must serve as an event, an experience that is to be remembered more than simply supporting creative expressions.
Combining memories, then translating through service, will transform a community/
A salute: A colleague serves at the George W. Bush Presidential Museum and Library, and during a recent gathering there, met the former president, even shaking his hand. Before retirement, he served as a dedicated teacher of American history.
“… and in all the arts it is training that brings the art to perfection.” (M. Twain)
t A s
[For EFA]
(This is Where A r [ts] Thou? #828; Connecting through art – squared)
Commented
