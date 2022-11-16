Singin' talent plays on opry stage

Micah Ayache made his debut at the recent November edition of the Pauls Valley Opry, and it didn’t take long for the patrons to fall in love with this “Singing Law Man.”
Micah got folks in the two-steppin’ mood when he served up tunes such as Tony Booth’s hit, “The Keys in the Mailbox,” and the Doug Stone tune, “Fourteen Minutes Old.”
Our Kansas beauty Haylie Bagwell was back and it was so good to hear and see this country gal sing again with the Suzy Bogguss hit “Someday Soon” and the Patty Loveless hit “You Don’t Even Know Who I Am.”
Donna Marie Kilmurray rocked the house with the Trisha Yearwood smash hit “She’s in Love with the Boy.”
However, Donna’s heart lays in the gospel genre and she is a multi-award-winning artist in that field, so it was no surprise that she brought the audience into a moment of praise and worship singing “How Great Thou Art.”
Pauls Valley Opry Hall of Fame member Mike Deviney is a favorite son of the Opry. Mike kicked down the door with the Confederate Railway tune “Trashy Women.” He sang his original tune of “Heaven’s Gate” and there wasn’t a dry eye in the house.
Paul Lopez was back on stage for his first performance after surgery. He really wasn’t sure if he was ready to sing or not.
Paul is recognized nationally for his talents and wooed the crowd with the Mo Pitney tune “Clean-Up on Aisle Five.” He got us out of our seats with the Jamie Richards hit, “Don’t Try to Find Me.”
Annie Reed nailed every song that she sang. Annie got us going with the Dawn Sears classic “A-11” and then raised the roof with her performance of the Patty Loveless hit “Halfway Down.”
Tanner Young, the reigning Pauls Valley Opry Entertainer of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year, melted the crowd with the Garth Brooks hit “Mr. Blue” and then he shook the building with the Waylon Jennings outlaw hit “Lonesome, On’ry and Mean.”
Our “Friendly Undertaker,” “Voice of the Pauls Valley Opry,” and Hall of Fame member John William did a great job with emcee duties and on the country classic, “Sing Me Back Home.”
The Memory Makers Band added to the night’s enjoyment with songs made famous by Hank Snow, John Prine, The Shirelles, and Elvis.
A special “Thank you” goes out to Kevin Stark of Stark Art for his expertise, art work and marketing skills, and to Mitch Sasseen and staff for the excellent job with the sound each month.
The next monthly show will be Saturday, Dec. 3 featuring the 2022 PV Opry awards and guests John Williams, Missy Rude, Wiley Winters, Anne Young and Gunner Shi Donham.
