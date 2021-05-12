Skies open up with opry return

On a beautiful Oklahoma evening, the clouds of the pandemic rolled away and the stars of the Pauls Valley Opry lit up the night skies for the first time in a long time.
In came as the local opry show recently reopened its monthly shows after being closed down for more than a year because of COVID-19.
“Everywhere you looked, folks were renewing acquaintances as they settled in for a memorable night of fellowship and music” during the recent gathering in the PV High School auditorium.
The opry welcomed newcomer Tracy Watts-Felan as this Stratford Peach “tore it up!”
Tracy sang with every ounce of her being the beautiful Juice Newton hit, “The Sweetest Thing,” and then got us out of our seats and ready for church with the Kim Hill tune, “Revive Us Again.”
Country crooner from Konawa, Wayne Gibbs can “tear your heart out and get you ready for the dance floor, all at the same time.” Wayne did just that with the Merle Haggard tunes, “I Think I’ll Just Stay Here and Drink” and “Texas Fiddle Song”, featuring our own Susanne Woolley on the fiddle.
Terry Wilson is one of the most talented guys that you will ever meet. He not only sings a great song, but he’s also an accomplished artist.
Terry wooed the crowd with the Mike Manual hit, “Phone in Heaven,” and then rocked us with the Dwight Yoakam smash version of “Dim Lights, Thick Smoke.”
The “Jewell of the McSwain Theatre,” Jae L Stilwell, was back. This past winner of the Pauls Valley Opry’s Entertainer of the Year did just that – she thoroughly entertained us!
Jae L stepped back onto the stage after a year of being sidelined due to the pandemic and belted out the Tammy Wynette hit, ‘Stand by Your Man.” Later in the evening she took us back in time (and back on the dance floor) with the Dawn Sears hit, “A-11.”
MC John Williams always does an excellent job of keeping you informed and entertained, but at the grand re-opening of the Pauls Valley Opry, John was also a featured guest.
John, our “Friendly Undertaker,” is blessed with one of the smoothest, richest baritone voices around.
The Pauls Valley Opry Hall of Fame member” knocked it out of the park with the George Strait hit, “If You Ain’t Lovin.’” As John sang “I Will Rise,” an amazing display of God’s love mercy, compassion and promise flowed through song.
The Pauls Valley Opry family welcomed Marty McDonald as the newest member of the Memory Makers Band.
The evening was rounded out by several tunes and variety of musical genres featuring the band members with such numbers as “Listen to the Music” (Doobie Brothers), “I Put a Spell on You”(Annie Lennox), “Ballad of Thunder Road” (Robert Mitchum), and “Diary”(Bread).
“The night was filled with so much fun and music, we simply cannot list all the happenings, proving once again that family, friends, church and music are 'ESSENTIALS' to life.”
At the next PV Opry show on Saturday, June 5 guests include Tanner Young, April Davis, Mike Deviney, Donna Nowlin, David Paul Nowlin and Danette Rizzo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.