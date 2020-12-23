Skills come for DDB employee

On behalf of the DDB family I would like to say thank you to Geron Ellis, the featured employee for this week.
Geron came to work with DDB on February 15, 2016 in his current role as CAD tech straight out of Mid-America Technology Center.
He continues to grow his skills and team value at an excellent pace.
When asked what he had learned working for DDB, Geron said he feels like his experience with DDB has taught him more skills in less time than he could have gained through higher education.
When asked what he liked about DDB, Geron said he likes the fact that DDB is family oriented and thrives to uphold their Christian foundation.
He also said DDB goes out of its way to help employees whenever they can and to provide them a good working environment.
Geron is very well liked by co-workers. When asked they all seem to say Geron is easy going and pleasant to work with.
“He goes above and beyond to make sure his tasks are completed, and customers are satisfied with the products he helps to design. Thank you Geron for a job well done.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.