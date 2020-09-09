Slow down, but not too much

I cannot imagine life without cars.
Some readers of this article may have lived in a household that did not have a car. Actually, most of us are one generation or two generations from loved ones who grew up without any automobiles.
I can only imagine how slow life must’ve been with only a horse as transportation. I have heard some of the older generation talk about going to “town.” It was an all day affair. Traveling to town in a wagon that had 1 hp; with the speed of a horse putting one foot in front of the other.
Folks had to travel with no radio, no CD, no movies in the DVD player, and no cell phone. No entertainment except the company of the horse or maybe someone in the wagon.
People lived so remotely, one man recently told me they lived so far in the country, they had to drive toward town to go hunting.
Today people travel so fast. Thousands gather and watch cars go around the track at over 200 miles an hour. We love our cars. Let’s face it. We like to go fast. Life is busy. Life is fast.
Dads getting up at daylight and go work like a house of fire all day, getting home at sunset. Moms getting kids ready for school, taking them to all of their activities, and most holding down a job and keeping a household together.
We need fast cars to keep up with our fast lives. I am not admitting to anything but most men have driven at least one car 100 mph just to say they have.
At the beginning of the “shelter in place,” people’s lives dramatically slowed down. We didn’t know how to act not being able to get out and go at a normal pace. Cars became less important.
I saw a picture of the interior of someone’s car and the turn signal was covered in cobwebs. I think a lot of people right now are getting a form of cabin fever because we just can’t do everything we want and normally do.
Domestic abuse is up, child abuse is up, and suicides are up; we’re just not accustomed to life being lived this slowly.
Many parents and kids are so thankful that school has finally started. The pressure of making sure all the ends meet is still there.
But when we do not have all of the vehicles and opportunities at our disposal as we did before COVID-19 can be very frustrating.
Let’s take a step back and realize that we are not living in the '70s driving big muscle cars like GTO's, Mustangs, Corvettes, Chargers, and Camaros. We’re not driving those great big cruising steamship cars that travel down the road with grace and power.
Life has slowed down a bit so slow down with it. Enjoy going just a little bit slower.
I am certainly not advocating going back to horse and buggy days, I like driving fast too much for that.
Let’s slow down, enjoy today, and be safe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.