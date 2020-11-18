Today's Bible verse is a word of encouragement to those of us who are humble and follow the Lord.
God values those of small property, small talent, small influence, small weight. God cares for the small things in creation just as He cares for the sparrows flying through the sky. Nothing is too small for God.
"He will bless those who fear the Lord, Both small and great." (Psalm 115:13)
God uses insignificant things to accomplish God's significant things, and when we seek God and bring what we have, God will bless us.
When we give God something, it feels wonderful because we are essentially giving everything that we have over to Him. As we live our lives to please God, He promises to bless our lives and make us prosper.
When we decide to serve God with our whole heart and make Him first in our lives, our souls will prosper, and our joy and peace will increase.
Remember to lean on God more than anything else, and tell Him, "God, I want to do this, but I can not do it without You."
God does not expect us to live for Him in our own strength or ability, and He understands when we make mistakes.
If we mess up, we can not be discouraged and let it hold us back; confess it and keep going. God will give us the grace to do what we need to do.
One day at a time, with God, we together can do anything. All we have to do is have faith.
Some of us are just starting in our faith, and others are faith superstars, but we are all blessed. Faith is blessed faith, both small and great. Hope is blessed, hope both small and great. Every grace God gives us, both small and great, bears a blessing within it.
Jesus bought both the small and the great with His same blood at Calvary, and He is the shepherd to the lambs and the full-grown sheep.
If there is any preference with God, He does not arrange us as "great and small" but as"small and great."
Will you bring what you have to God today?
“Heavenly Father, I thank You for honoring even the smallest to the greatest thing I can do for You. As I take what You have given to me, I ask You to lead me and bless what I do for Your Kingdom. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
