Smiths about to celebrate their 60th

The children and grandchildren of LD and Sammy Smith proudly announce their 60th wedding anniversary.
Together they have found friendship, raised a family and made a beautiful marriage.
LD and Sammy were married in Brewster, Kansas on September 3, 1961.
They began married life in Stillwater, Oklahoma but made lifelong friends and memories with every Oklahoma move – Atoka, Okemah, Pauls Valley, Altus, then back to Pauls Valley.
“We ask you to rejoice with them by sending a card or note of cherished memory or best wishes.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.