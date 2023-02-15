Smokin' hot for opry show

It was extremely cold in Pauls Valley earlier in the week, but by Saturday night, all of the guests were smokin’ good at the most recent Pauls Valley Opry show.
Libby Williams Thomas-Gandy is no stranger to the stage, but made her debut appearance at the Pauls Valley Opry.
Libby really got the show going with her rendition of the Linda Ronstadt tune, “Blue Bayou,” and the Holly Dunn classic, “Daddy’s Hands.”
Larry Darnell is the best Hank Williams tribute artist in the country. At the Feb. 4 show you would have thought that ole Hank himself was making an appearance as Larry crooned the crowd back to 1951 with Hank tunes of “Hey Good Lookin’,” “I Just Don’t Like This Kind of Livin’” and “Jambalaya.”
Maddox Ross is quickly becoming a Pauls Valley Opry favorite as he rocked the house with the Brooks & Dunn hit, “Hard Workin’ Man,” and kicking into high gear with the Waylon Jennings smash hit, “Are You Sure Hank Done It This Way.”
Cathy Lake is an amazing talent as she picked it up with the Eagles/Tanya Tucker hit of “Already Gone.” Then, Cathy brought us into a moment of worship with her self-penned Gospel song, “When I Get Home.”
Wayne Gibbs is truly a country gentleman as he kept the audience entertained with his stories and his songs.
He took things back to the '70s with the Freddie Fender hit, “Before the Next Teardrop Falls,” and then a Johnny Rodriguez love song, “I Couldn’t Be Me Without You.”
Jae L Stilwell., the “Jewell of the McSwain Theatre.” captured the crowd with the Tammy Wynette song, “Don’t Touch Me,” and she brought the house down with the Dawn Sears classic “Someone Had to Teach You.”
John Williams, our “Friendly Undertaker” and Pauls Valley Opry Hall of Fame member, was again the emcee, while also singing the Chuck Berry tune, “Johnny B Goode.”
The Memory Makers Band added to the night’s enjoyment with a few tunes made famous by The Trio (Emmy Lou, Dolly and Linda), Juice Newton, The Eagles and Vince Gill.
Scheduled guests for the next show March 4 are Wiley Winters, Missy Rude, Michael Webb, Bailey Washburn, Paul Lopez, Allison Arms and Randall Armstrong.
