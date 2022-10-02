So, it is theater that draws you!

By Tim Smith
Before jumping into some thoughts from an award-winning author and playwright, some final reflections on Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral last Monday.
If you have not watched the journey of her casket to its final resting place at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, you must travel to YouTube, settle in with some English tea and savor pageantry that the British do better than anyone.
Thankfully, and preserved for all time, is the gentle and affirming broadcasting of that event.
We often find little to celebrate when we speak of today’s media, however, when they do it right, as did the NBC team that I watched, it must be recognized.
For example: The procession from Westminster Abbey to the chapel, that featured the Long Walk, included moments – and sights, that will resonate with me in the years to come. I must share one:
The lone bagpipe near the end of the internment ceremony will set your heart in peace. This was a direct request from the Queen; that it be included for her beloved countrymen.
Back to school: Students are scrambling to determine how they are going to use time away from the classroom, most notably, through extra-curricular activities. That is what we used to call them many years ago. Anyway: If someone you know is contemplating a career in theater, the following quote from playwright, Neil Simon, might be of interest. I share most of his reflection:
“The actor is the bravest soul I know. My god, it’s hard to be an actor. I know of no greater act of courage than to walk out on an empty stage, seeing the silhouettes of four ominous figures sitting in the darkened theater, with your mouth drying and your fingers trembling, trying to keep the pages in hand from rattling and trying to focus your eyes on the lines so you don’t automatically skip the two most important speeches in the scene, and all the while trying to give a performance worthy of an opening night with only four pages of a play, the rest of which you know nothing about and can only guess at . . . and then to finally get through it, only to hear from the voice in the darkened theater, 'Thank you.' You nod politely, and start the interminable six mile walk off the stage into the wings, only to have to walk back on because you left your purse or your galoshes or your envelope with your resumes on the chair at stage right, now having to make a 12 mile walk off into the wings. It has got to be the most painful, frustrating and fearful experience in the world. Because with it comes a 90% chance of rejection. And to do it time after time, year after year, even after you’ve proven yourself in show after show, requires more courage and fearlessness. It requires such dedication to your craft and to the work you’ve chosen for your life . . . Since 1962 I have been one of those silhouetted figures in the darkened theater and I want to express my gratitude and appreciation for your courage, your dedication, your talents. I think I became a writer partly because I had an acute case of shyness all through my youth and I was well into my teens before I said full sentences. Since then, I have found spokesmen to utter my words and thoughts. . . The featured actors and bit players and the understudies and the thousands who have performed my plays in theaters, barns and probably supermarkets all over this country. The collaboration that has existed between us all these years had certainly not gone unappreciated by me.” [Neil Simon: September 1983]
Mr. Simon is the author of some 30 plays for the Broadway stage, most notably, The Odd Couple, Barefoot in The Park, Come Blow Your Horn, Biloxi Blues, Broadway Bound and Fools. He is the winner of the Tony Award and the Pulitzer Prize.
When I was starting out my theater career, I spent a number of highly creative and very productive years building a theater arts program at a high school in Arkansas. I found that audiences enjoyed Mr. Simon’s plays and so I decided to dedicate the first production each season to his growing library, and I titled it, “The Neil Simon Comedy Break.” I wrote to Mr. Simon to share this dedication, and in a place of honor on my home office/studio wall, resides his wonderful reply. (September, 1974)
“Dear Mr. Smith, I wanted to thank you and the school for your very thoughtful letter and very flattering dedication. It is my hope and desire to continue your 'Neil Simon Comedy Break' for many, many years to come as long as my inspiration and typewriter ribbon holds out. I hope doing my plays bring you pleasure and enjoyment. Many thanks again,” (signed) Neil Simon.
I always smile when I gaze at it as he had a couple of “typos” – corrected rather hastily if I was a fly in his studio.
Next week: Anticipating a distinctive honor for the late Broadway producer and director, Harold Prince. Sharing major recognitions for the legacies of a former mentor/teacher, (*) and colleague from the not-for-profit world-presented on the same day and time - one in New Jersey and the other in South Texas. Update: My old hometown’s local theater team will be staging Funny Girl.
Connecting is a marvelous process.
Remember, there is always an opening night in our town.
{*} For ETP: JP’s creative partner as well, one note at a time.
For EFA: My Grandfather, who brought his hometown paper to new prominence in rural Illinois.
TAS
Where ARTS Thou? is also published every Wednesday in the newsstand edition of the Pauls Valley Democrat; Founded 1904.
