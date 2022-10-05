So many honors, so well deserved

By Tim Smith
Honoring two very special women who played a role in my artistic and business careers received honors for dedication to groundbreaking teaching and visionary service.
But first, Harold Prince: It was announced that there was movement within the Broadway ‘family’ to re-name the Majestic Theatre, currently, (as it has been since 1988), the home of The Phantom of the Opera, to the Harold Prince Theater.
The 21-time Tony Award winner was not only a producer, but the visionary director who brought the Phantom production to life.
There has been a trend of late to rename theatres in that community for its luminaries, and it seems that this should be a natural and a most worthy selection.
It also seems fitting that as Phantom will be ending its historic run early next year, (tentatively now in February) that he should be so recognized.
Back to honoring – today: The ladies above received their honors, (on the same day and at the same time) and half-way across the nation, from New Jersey to Texas, for their tireless dedication to the field of piano pedagogy (*) and providing “life changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.”
I had the honor of working with each of them, and they profoundly changed the direction of my life at critical points.
The recognitions were in celebration of visionary work, (and for me); that translated to an early understanding of the importance of music education and, an opportunity to realize my first major not-for-profit governing board experience.
Just off stage left: I always enjoy having an opportunity to report that the arts are alive and well and thriving, in the “old hometown,” Pauls Valley, OK.
I invite you to travel to Facebook for all the news coming from the Pauls Valley Arts Council.
For example: They recently conducted the Fifth Friday Art Walk, and coming later this month to the Pauls Valley High School auditorium stage, a production of Funny Girl.
Those performance dates are Friday, October 21 and Saturday, October 22 @ 7 p.m. and Sunday, October 23 @ 3 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in town and at the door for $15.00.
While you are traveling in and around ‘The Valley,’ save time to visit the Toy and Action Figure Museum in historic downtown.
They will be celebrating their 17th anniversary on October 15th, and as I learn the details about both of these major events, I will pass them on here. It looks like a ‘two-weekender’ travel itinerary from where I sit. That local arts scene has come a long way since 2004 when the council was established.
September 26th was the birthday of composer George Gershwin, and the following is an interesting citation from a social media posting that I happened upon. In part, it will be in Mr. Gershwin’s own words.
“George Gershwin thought of himself as “a modern romantic” but more than any other American composer of the period “his impact on the American musical scene is of social as well and musical significance.”
Mr. Gershwin: “There is nothing I can really tell of my childhood…except that music never interested me, and that I spent most of my time with the boys in the street, skating and, in general, making a nuisance of myself.”
“When the Gershwin family bought a piano around 1910, it had been intended for Ira, (Mr. Gershwin’s brother) and as Ira stated: '. . . but George immediately took it over. No sooner had the upright been lifted through the window of the front room that George sat down and played a popular tune of the day. I remember being particularly impressed by his left hand. I had no idea he could play and found that despite his roller-skating activities . . . (and other side interests) he had found time to experiment on a player piano at the home of a friend.'”
Pedagogy’s earliest, and apparently most successful collaboration.
Connections made, through creative application, in our towns.
(*) For ETP: JP’s creative partner as well, one note at a time.
For EFA: My Grandfather, who guided his hometown paper to prominence in rural Illinois.
TA “Word” Smith
