So many options, and a generational reflection, or two

It is a bit challenging writing about holding down the fort during those long winter days, when from my studio at “Rusty Water Tower Place” in North Texas, the local golf course is literally five minutes away, and is filled on most days.
Anyway, this week, I hope that you will indulge me as I review some intriguing options that might be called upon when those dark times do materialize and you require assistance that will get you through until the sun shines again. That sounds like a song title, maybe a hint, Mr. McCartney?
Remember, much of what follows is about, The Beatles. Here we go.
First up is the documentary feature film on the making of The Beatles final album, Let It Be, Titled The Beatles: Get Back. It can be found on Disney +.
“The Beatles: Get Back is a 2021 documentary series directed and produced by Peter Jackson. It covers the making of the Beatles’ 1970 album Let It Be, which had the working title of Get Back, and draws from material originally captured for Michael Lindsay-Hogg’s 1970 documentary of the album. Originally conceived as a feature film, The Beatles: Get Back consists of three episodes with runtimes between two and three hours each, resulting in a total runtime of nearly eight hours of material. . .”
Continuing: “Jackson characterized The Beatles: Get Back as 'a documentary about a documentary.' Commentators have described it as challenging longtime beliefs that the making of Let It Be was marked entirely by tensions between the Beatles, showing a more upbeat side of the production.” (The above citations are from Wikipedia)
That alone should keep many a fire burning in the fireplace.
Next in line: The companion book to the documentary, titled, The Beatles: Get Back, is “…the official account of the creation of their final album, Let It Be, told in The Beatles’ own words, illustrated with hundreds of previously unpublished images, including photos by Ethan A. Russell and Linda McCartney.”
Third time is the charm: Paul McCartney’s book: The Lyrics: 1956 to the present: Edited with an introduction by Paul Muldoon: (Excerpted from The New Yorker):
“A work of unparalleled candor and splendorous beauty, The Lyrics celebrates the creative life and musical genius of Paul McCartney through 154 of his most meaningful songs.
“From his early Liverpool days, through the historic decade of The Beatles, to Wings and his long solo career, The Lyrics pairs the definitive texts of 154 Paul McCartney songs with first-person commentaries on his life and music. Spanning two alphabetically arranged volumes, these commentaries reveal how the songs came to be and the people who inspired them.” … (Source: Amazon}
From the foreword to the book, Mr. McCartney, in his own words:
“More times than I can count, I’ve been asked to write an autobiography, but the time has never been right. Usually, I was raising a family or I was on tour, which has never been an ideal situation for long periods of concentration. But the one thing I’ve always managed to do, whether at home or on the road, is write new songs. Some people, when they get to a certain age, like to refer to a diary to recall day-to-day events from the past, but I have no such notebooks.
“What I do have is my songs – hundreds of them – which serve much the same purpose. And these songs span my entire life, because even at the age of fourteen, when I acquired my first guitar in our little house in Liverpool, my natural instinct was to start writing songs. Since then, I’ve never stopped.” (Source: Amazon)
I don’t like to end on a somber note, and yet, on November 26th, at the age of 91, legendary composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim passed away. The tributes were immediate, and you may want to travel to the Playbill.com website, and numerous other sources, to embrace his legacy.
The other evening, I watched over YouTube his 80th birthday celebration concert and you really must watch the “The Ladies in Red Medley” that features six of the finest in the business perform a signature Sondheim work – some were associated with that particular actress. Now hold on tight, it will take your breath away. Elaine Stritch goes out in style.
Note: If you have a daughter who is interested in the performance art, she is highly encouraged to watch this segment. On that stage were not just Tony Award winners, but consummate professionals that, like Mr. Sondheim, are to be celebrated for their artistry.
Over the course of the next few weeks, personal thoughts on the impact this man of “notes” made on my creative journey over our stages, and through the pen/keys-of the electric kind.
I enjoy ‘seeing’ you in the “E”dition of the Democrat.
Remember, there is always an opening night – and they will continue for decades to come, those opening curtains for a Sondheim musical.
