Soggy, yet hopeful for golf time

Where A r [ts] Thou?
“Rain, rain, go away, come again . . .” maybe next week! I’m not sure if where you are has seen the rain that we have in North Texas, and its welcome, don’t get me wrong, but at the time of this writing, the entire week is showing up on the weather app as wet.
There goes what little of my golf game had begun to emerge.
DU @ 50: Celebrating the Class of 71’: In the spirit of my graduation date, May 23rd to be exact, and as it appears that our professional stages are readying to welcome audiences, the monthly salute features an opportunity that was so pivotal to my professional theater aspirations, that I will also share next week.
Today, it’s all about saluting the importance of partnerships in building arts programming, and later, the stage experience itself.
Drury is located in Springfield, Missouri, and since 1934, Springfield Little Theatre, (SLT) has brought stage works to its audiences. I invite you to visit their website to savor the breadth of that commitment.
During my first year at Drury, SLT presented the musical, Gypsy, starring professorial actress, Benay Venuta as Momma Rose. (Please check Ms. Venuta’s reference as she played a most interesting ‘role’ in the development of the early Broadway musical theater.)
The leading theatre arts instructor at Drury played opposite her and it was during their successful run that the seeds of an idea were born out. They would have Ms. Venuta spend a few months at Drury the following season to lecture and teach, then, star in a production of the William Inge classic, “Come Back, Little Sheba” that would feature students and faculty. More next week.
“Nothing new here, except my marrying, which to me is a matter of profound wonder.” (Abraham Lincoln of his marriage to Miss Todd, 1842)
Update from Carne Golf Links: I can only hope that as theatres begin to open up on the other side of the Irish Sea, in London to be exact, that the re-opening of golf courses in Ireland is afforded the same hopeful agenda. Just in from Carne, and sharing the first half this week, and rest next time out, the hope contained within the following is good for all of us, times two. Enjoy.
“Planning for the PGA Championship is going well, and we are currently working on teams to fill the Pro-Am competition which launches the Championship on 4th August. We are over halfway there with our teams, and we are also working on some local celebrity attendees to add a bit of interest. That will be announced later . . . Sponsorship is also going well, and we are overwhelmed with the generosity of both local and national businesses, given the unprecedented year of trading through the Covid crisis, and the terrible impacts on many businesses, their generosity is outstanding and is a real sign of their commitment to community and place. Work is ongoing on the Course, some damage earlier in the year caused by heavy rains has now abated and the ground is recovering nicely, thanks to the expert attention of our greenskeepers. . . “
Speaking of golf, how about Phil Mickelson becoming the oldest major championship winner, @ 50, as he took home the Wanamaker Trophy in winning the 2021 PGA Championship. Well done.
That’s my Will, Rogers: “Mr. Rogers Hails Zephyr And Prays For Fliers: Santa Monica, Cal., May 27 (1934) – Well, there is two Frenchmen trying to fly direct from France to California. Let’s hope and pray they make it . . . And, that train that went from Denver to Chicago at 78 miles an hour, that’s the biggest news that we have had in transportation in years. If railroads had woke up before, they wouldn’t be so far behind today . . . Yours, Will Rogers.”
EFA’s town: I had the pleasure to be invited by a colleague to attend his presentation to a local camera club of a 2019 trip to the Amazon where he and his wife, also a first-rate photographer, were ‘focused’ on its abundant wildlife, and in particular, the illusive and magnificent Jaguar. The images were stunning.
Entering, stage left: The Gospel of Mark, in ”One voice. No frills. No theatrics. Just one extraordinary story.” Next week, a recommendation that you should be able to find on You Tube.
T’s-ube: Next week, continuing to catch up on the classic films, this time it’s “Going My Way,” the Bing Crosby Oscar turn for best actor and in support, also taking home the Oscar, is Barry Fitzgerald. The question to ponder: Should those awards have been reversed?
From the head, to the pen of Mark Twain: “Many public-school children seem to know only two dates-1492 and 4th of July, and as a rule they don’t know what happened on either occasion.” (“The Game” instruction sheet for Mark Twain’s Memory Builder)
Memorial Day is always special, please pause to remember those who serve and have served.
